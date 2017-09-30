Hollywood star John Malkovich sends video message to Armenian public ahead of Yerevan concert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood legend John Malkovich is looking forward to his Armenian concert.

He has sent a video message to the Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia Sergey Smbatyan and Armenian audience, and he is talking about the concert, the State Youth Orchestra told Armenpress.

“Hello, Sergey, it’s John Malkovich. I am here in quite rainy San Sebastian, in the best country - in Spain. I am going to see you soon. I look forward to that. We are coming into Yerevan I think throughout the 9th, and the show is on 11th. But anyway really looking forward to it! Hope to see you very soon. Chao”, Malkovich said in the video message.

The 5th Khachaturian International Festival will be launched with the participation of John Malkovich on October 11, at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall. Malkovich will perform with the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia, headed by conductor Sergey Smbatyan. Accompanied by the orchestra the American actor will perform as a narrator. The audience will be suggested to taste “Report on the Blind” chapter from Ernesto Sabato’s “On Heroes and Tombs” novel jointly performed with the Concerto for Piano and Orchestra by Alfred Schnittke.

The 5th Khachaturian International Festival is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Hovhannes Aivazovsky. The festival is held under the high patronage of the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan. It is implemented thanks to the joint efforts of the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the “Khachaturian” Foundation.