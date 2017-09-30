Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Mkhitaryan in starting lineup
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The starting lineup of the Premier League’s Manchester United-Crystal Palace match is announced, reports Armenpress.
De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young, Matic, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford and Lukaku are in the starting lineup of the Man United.
The match will kick off at 18:00 Yerevan time.
