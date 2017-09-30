Air temperature to decrease by 5-6 degrees October 2-3 in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. On October 1 and 4 especially in the evening hours, on October 2-3 from time to time in most parts of Armenia short rain with thunderstorm is expected, during the thunderstorm wind speed may reach up to 17-22 m/s, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

Western wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On October 2-3 the air temperature will decrease by 5-6 degrees.

On October 5 no precipitation is predicted.

On October 1 and 4 especially in the evening hours, on October 2-3 from time to time rain with thunderstorm is predicted in Yerevan, during the thunderstorm wind speed may reach up to 15-20 m/s.

On October 5 no precipitation is predicted.