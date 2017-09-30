Armenian FM holds meeting with Co-Chair of Armenian Assembly of America

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on September 30 held a meeting with Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Assembly of America Van Krikorian, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

FM Nalbandian congratulated Van Krikorian on being awarded with Order of Honor by President of Armenia, stating that it is the appreciation of the pro-Armenian activity of the Armenian Assembly of America.

Van Krikorian said the structure led by him, committed to its mission, will work more actively, and presented the organization’s upcoming programs.

The meeting also touched upon the results of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora pan-Armenian forum.

Edward Nalbandian and Van Krikorian also discussed issues of pan-Armenian agenda.