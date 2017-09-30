Turkish public-political figures visited Artsakh as ambassadors for peace, says former Armenian MP

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The visit of Turkish political and public figures to Artsakh is historical, it has been done consciously, Aragats Akhoyan – former MP, Chairman of Return Foundation, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

At his invitation Turkish political figures, intellectuals, journalists Ufuk Uras, Ali Bayramoglu, Sayid Chetinogly and Erol Katircoglu visited Artsakh on September 22-24.

“Our Turkish partners share our ideas and they were talking about the Genocide long ago. They are famous figures in Turkey. There were plans in connection with the visit, but only recently a proper moment came, and we together visited Artsakh”, he said.

Aragats Akhoyan said the Turkish figures were informed on September 28 that the Azerbaijani leadership made a decision to detain them for “illegally crossing the border” and appealed to the Turkish respective agencies for this purpose. Akhoyan said by inviting the Turkish figures to Artsakh the Foundation aimed at creating an opportunity to provide objective information to the Turkish public via them.

“These figures are neither anti-Armenian, anti-Turkish nor anti-Azerbaijani. They aim to find ways for reconciliation and eliminate hatred among people. They visited Artsakh consciously as ambassadors for peace”, Akhoyan said, adding that Azerbaijan’s this step didn’t affect their mood.

The former lawmaker stated that these figures play an important role on the recognition of the Genocide in today’s Turkey, they have organized numerous commemoration events and campaigns. After the visit to Artsakh one of them told a press conference that he doesn’t consider Artsakh as an Azerbaijani territory.

Asked whether Turkey will later extradite the intellectuals, Aragats Akhoyan said perhaps there maybe a trial, but he doesn’t imagine the extradition.