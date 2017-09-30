Armenian PM gets acquainted with products and programs of companies participating in DigiTech Expo 2017

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on September 30 visited DigiTec Expo 2017 – the 13th annual technological exhibition in Yerevan, toured the pavilions and got acquainted with the companies’ products, services, development programs and existing problems, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The companies presented various initiatives which the PM proposed to discuss with the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies and submit the results to the government.

The Expo launched on September 29 and will last until October 1. During this three-day event Armenian newly-established technological companies present their products and services, as well as school-children present their ideas and technological solutions, the market development trends and innovations. Business meetings, competitions and seminars are being held on the margins of DigiTec Expo 2017.

This year the Expo is attended by over 150 companies. In addition to local companies, the leading companies in the IT field from different countries of the world – China, Japan, India, US, Canada, UK, Russia, Sweden, Austria, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania and etc, are taking part in the Expo.