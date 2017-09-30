China and Greece launch direct flights

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Direct flights have been established between China and Greece, RIA Novosti reports.

On September 30 Air China airline’s Airbus 330-200 aircraft arrived in Athens from Beijing.

Earlier the airlines arrived from China to Greece via transit – Moscow, Istanbul or the cities of the United Aram Emirates (UAE).

The Chinese airline will operate flights to Athens twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The flight duration is 10.5 hours.

The Greek authorities hope the direct flights will contribute to increasing the tourism inflow from China.