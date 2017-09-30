Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 September

China and Greece launch direct flights


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Direct flights have been established between China and Greece, RIA Novosti reports.

On September 30 Air China airline’s Airbus 330-200 aircraft arrived in Athens from Beijing.

Earlier the airlines arrived from China to Greece via transit – Moscow, Istanbul or the cities of the United Aram Emirates (UAE).

The Chinese airline will operate flights to Athens twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The flight duration is 10.5 hours.

The Greek authorities hope the direct flights will contribute to increasing the tourism inflow from China.



