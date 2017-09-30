Ex-defense minister is confident Armenian side can ensure its security both by military and non- military channels

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. No matter how much Azerbaijan has a strong economic potential, it is unable to solve its problem, former defense minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan told reporters on the sidelines of the inter-parliamentary hearings on ‘Issues of effective countering collective security system to hybrid wars in the contemporary circumstances’, reports Armenpress.

“We are able to ensure our security for 25 years regardless of the fact that Azerbaijan is a military threat to us and has oil dollars. The Armenian side can ensure its security with all methods, starting from military and non-military channels”, he said, adding that two countries – Azerbaijan and Turkey, are military threats to Armenia.

“Armenia has a ceasefire agreement with the first one, but peace agreement is not signed. As for Turkey, on the one hand Armenia has no diplomatic ties with that country, and on the other hand Turkey keeps Armenia in blockade. This is a use of force and threat of war in terms of international law”, the former defense minister said.