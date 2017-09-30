ICRC representatives visit Azerbaijani saboteur convicts in Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) visited Shahbaz Jalaloghlu Guliyev and Dilham Askerov who were arrested while conducting sabotage infiltration attempts at the border of the Artsakh Republic, APA reports.

The ICRC representatives informed the saboteurs about their families, as well as received information from them in order to pass forward to their relatives.

As a result of reconnaissance operations by Artsakh’s Defense Ministry, National Security Service and Police, citizens of Azerbaijan Shahbaz Jalaloghlu Guliyev (born 1968) and Dilham Askerov (born 1960) were found and arrested in the territory of Shahumyan region of Artsakh, for illegally crossing the border. Another saboteur, Azerbaijani citizen Hasan Hasanov (born 1978) was eliminated as a result of resisting arrest. His body was transferred to the Azerbaijani side.

Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev were convicted for kidnapping and murder on ethnic hatred grounds, violence using weapons against a minor, espionage, carrying weapons and ammunition, attempted murder of two persons, and illegally crossing the Artsakh border . Dilham Askerov was sentenced to life imprisonment and Shahbaz Guliyev to 22 years imprisonment.