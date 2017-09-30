Civil Aviation chief addresses congratulatory message on Armenia’s Civil Aviation Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Avetisyan – Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation, addressed a congratulatory message on the Civil Aviation Day of Armenia, press service of the General Department told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear aviators, I congratulate you on the 84th anniversary of the creation of Armenia’s Civil Aviation and on your professional day.

Secure and safe flights are the most important factors in aviation. Let all the flights and landings be equal, soft and without obstacles.

We can reach these results only thanks to joint active work of all of us. I wish you strength and energy to effectively carry out you further works”.