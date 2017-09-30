Media outlets report on death of former chief of Armenia’s National Security Service

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Several Armenian media outlets report that former director of Armenia’s National Security Service Gorik Hakobyan has passed away at the age of 71 after a long illness.

According to President Serzh Sargsyan’s February 12, 2016 decree, Colonel-General Gorik Hakobyan has been relieved from the post of Director of NSS and has been appointed as advisor to the President.