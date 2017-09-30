‘Nagorno Karabakh conflict must end’ - OSCE PA’s Vigenin sums up Armenia visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. In meetings on September 29 and 30 with government and parliamentary leaders in Armenia, OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin (MP, Bulgaria) reiterated the need for a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the OSCE said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

In Yerevan on September 29 and 30 Vigenin met with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, and Members of the Armenian Delegation to the OSCE PA. He also met with representatives of civil society, students from Yerevan State University, as well as a number of residents of Talish village, which suffered civilian casualties and severe damage during the intense hostilities of April 2016.

“Having met just this week with people on both sides of the contact line who continue to suffer from this decades-long conflict, I repeat: this must end,” said Special Representative Kristian Vigenin. “The conflict still impacts the daily lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Whether they live under the terror of the daily ceasefire violations that take place along the line of contact, or the tragedy of being displaced from their homes for years on end, it is the people who suffer. Urgent and serious political engagement is needed to deliver peace for them”.

Vigenin reiterated his steadfast support for the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and its Co-Chairs, but stressed that the ultimate responsibility lies with the political leaderships of the parties involved. He welcomed plans for a meeting between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the near future.

The meetings in Armenia follow visits to Azerbaijan and Georgia earlier this week. The Special Representative will report on the regional visit to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Standing Committee on October 4.

He has been appointed to the post in February, 2016.