According to latest data 85 persons aged 100 live in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, 85 persons aged 100 live in Armenia, Anahit Gevorgyan – head of the department of elderly issues at the ministry of labor and social affairs, told a press conference in Armenpress.

“At the moment the longest-lived person lives in Yeranos village of Gegharkunik province. He is 115 years old”, she said, adding that the elderly are mostly women, they live 6 years more from men on average.

October 1 is the International Day of Older Persons. It has been declared by the UN General Assembly on December 14, 1990. In 1991, the General Assembly adopted the United Nations Principles for Older Persons.