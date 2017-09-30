Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 September

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Chinese province of Sichuan


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the central Chinese province of Sichuan, Sputnik News reports.

The tremors were registered near the city of Guangyuan. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 13 kilometers (over 8 miles).

There are still no reports of any casualties or damages caused by the quake.



