Turkey’s Peoples’ Democratic Party sums up lawmaker Garo Paylan’s Armenia visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey released a statement summarizing the visit of ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan to Armenia, Armenpress reports.

The statement says Paylan participated in the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Forum titled ‘Mutual trust, unity and responsibility’ in Armenia.

During the visit Paylan met with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

“Paylan said the meetings with President Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karapetyan and Foreign Minister Nalbandian focused on discussing Turkey’s internal political situation and the conditions of the Armenian community, as well as he drew the attention on the necessity to launch the process of dialogue between Armenia and Turkey. He informed that he is ready to do everything possible on this issue. Paylan also said the Armenian leadership still has a wish for dialogue with Turkey”, the party’s statement said.