CSTO PA’s inter-parliamentary hearings on hybrid wars begin in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The inter-parliamentary hearings on ‘Issues of effective countering collective security system to hybrid wars in the contemporary circumstances’ kicked off in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

According to the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly’s 2016-2020 action plan, members of the CSTO PA’s permanent commission on political affairs and international cooperation, as well as representatives of Armenian state structures and experts will present reports within the frames of the inter-parliamentary hearings.

Khosrov Harutyunyan – chairman of the CSTO PA’s permanent commission, clarified that the term hybrid war emerged in 2005 in the combination documents of the United States and the United Kingdom, and the whole meaning is that there are also other opportunities and mechanisms to counter the adversary, such as economic, political, diplomatic, psychological and etc.

“Today the hybrid war is strictly important not only in the inter-state relations, but also during the conflicts. This supposes quite complex technologies and in order to enhance its security system every country should think about improving its own security system in order to effectively counter hybrid affects”, he said.