LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.23% to $2133.00, copper price up by 1.22% to $6531.00, lead price up by 1.50% to $2509.00, nickel price up by 3.99% to $10675.00, tin price stood at $20750.00, zinc price up by 1.18% to $3165.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.