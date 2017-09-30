LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-09-17
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.23% to $2133.00, copper price up by 1.22% to $6531.00, lead price up by 1.50% to $2509.00, nickel price up by 3.99% to $10675.00, tin price stood at $20750.00, zinc price up by 1.18% to $3165.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
- 11:45 According to latest data 85 persons aged 100 live in Armenia
- 11:40 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Chinese province of Sichuan
- 11:22 Turkey’s Peoples’ Democratic Party sums up lawmaker Garo Paylan’s Armenia visit
- 11:20 CSTO PA’s inter-parliamentary hearings on hybrid wars begin in Yerevan, Armenia
- 10:52 European Stocks up - 29-09-17
- 10:50 US stocks up - 29-09-17
- 10:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-09-17
- 10:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 29-09-17
- 10:46 Oil Prices - 29-09-17
- 09.29-21:13 Recognition of Artsakh and its involvement in international processes to allow maintaining regional stability and peace – Artsakh MFA
- 09.29-20:39 President Sargsyan receives Co-chair of Armenian Assembly of America Van Grigorian
- 09.29-20:14 Aliyev can conduct seminars of dictatorship – Washington Post’s reaction to abduction of Azerbaijani journalist in Tbilisi
- 09.29-20:07 President Sargsyan receives Egyptian Minister of Investment and International Cooperation
- 09.29-19:32 President Sargsyan receives OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin
- 09.29-19:24 EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement to visit Armenia
- 09.29-19:14 Mkhitaryan in Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
- 09.29-19:12 Members of CSTO PA Permanent Commission pay tribute to memory of victims of Armenian Genocide
- 09.29-18:57 NK conflict should be viewed from the perspective of human rights – Armenian parliament Speaker receives members of CSTO PA Delegation
- 09.29-18:27 Armenia, Egypt sign MoU on fostering investments
- 09.29-18:08 Armenian Premier, Egyptian Minister discuss prospects for activation economic cooperation
- 09.29-17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-09-17
- 09.29-17:30 Asian Stocks - 29-09-17
- 09.29-17:14 Armenian Parliament Speaker holds farewell meeting with French Ambassador
- 09.29-17:12 “Historic day for Armenia”, deputy minister on launch of first solar power station
- 09.29-17:06 Azerbaijan declares four Turkish intellectuals internationally wanted for visiting Artsakh
- 09.29-16:50 President Sargsyan appoints new military officials
- 09.29-16:37 Armenian FM holds meeting with OSCE PA’s Special Representative on South Caucasus
- 09.29-16:10 Erebuni-Yerevan celebrations to feature numerous special events
- 09.29-15:42 Armenia seeks enhancement of commercial ties with UAE, says President Sargsyan
- 09.29-15:34 Kristian Vigenin hopes for restoring OSCE presence in Armenia
- 09.29-14:22 IT young specialists develop ‘Smart House’ housing security program
- 09.29-13:50 We want to see lasting, peaceful settlement of NK conflict – UK Minister sums up Armenia visit
- 09.29-12:56 President Sargsyan attends grand opening of DigiTec 2017 in Yerevan
- 09.29-12:55 Temperature to drop by 4-5 degrees October 2-3 in Armenia
- 09.29-12:45 Indian businessman to promote Armenia tourism
17:11, 09.27.2017
Viewed 4480 times Levon Aronian wins FIDE World Cup
17:04, 09.23.2017
Viewed 3003 times Man Utd vs Southampton: Mkhitaryan in starting lineup
10:57, 09.26.2017
Viewed 2316 times Manchester United arrive in Moscow for CSKA match
16:06, 09.23.2017
Viewed 2191 times Garo Paylan files lawsuit against Turkish reporter for hate speech
19:59, 09.25.2017
Viewed 2178 times Turkish hackers break into websites of Armenian Tourism Office and Chamber of Commerce and Industry in France