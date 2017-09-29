President Sargsyan receives Co-chair of Armenian Assembly of America Van Grigorian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received Co-chair of the Armenian Assembly of America Van Grigorian on September 29.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Sargsyan handed high state award, Medal of Honor, to Van Grigorian which he had been awarded by the President on the occasion of the Independence Day of Armenia for his significant contribution to strengthening Fatherland-Diaspora relations, as well as for years of patriotic works.

The Co-chair of the Armenian Assembly of America expressed gratitude for being awarded with the high award of the Fatherland and assured that he will continue his patriotic activities. During the meeting he briefed the President on the works done in the recent period and upcoming programs of the Armenian Assembly of America.