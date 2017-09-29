President Sargsyan receives Egyptian Minister of Investment and International Cooperation 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on September 29 the delegation led by Egyptian Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr, who have arrived in Armenia to participate in the 5th session of the Armenian-Egyptian joint intergovernmental commission on issues of economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, greeting the guest and noting that historical and cultural interactions between the peoples of Armenia and Egypt go back to ancient times, the President of the Republic stressed that sincere friendship and mutual trust have always been characteristic for these relations, based on which close inter-state relations were built following the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Serzh Sargsyan recalled with warmth his last meeting with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and asked Minister Sahar Nasr to convey his greetings to the President.

Minister Sahar Nasr noted that Egypt is interested in deepening trade and economic relations and cooperation in the sphere of investments with friendly Armenia, highlighting the involvement of the private-sector of both countries in that works.

The Egyptian Minister emphasized that an agreement was reached in the sidelines of the intergovernmental commission to develop a working plan based on which the agreements will be brought to life. Sahar Nasr noted that upon returning to Egypt she will prepare a relevant report and submit to the President and the Government.