EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian EU Commissioner for the European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Johannes Han will pay a visit to Armenia on October 2. As the Department of Press, Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia informed “Armenpress”, Johannes Han will be received by President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan. The EU Commissioner will meet with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

The negotiations between Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement will be held on October 2 and will be followed by a joint press conference.