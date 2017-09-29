Members of CSTO PA Permanent Commission pay tribute to memory of victims of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The members of the CSTO PA Permanent Commission on Political Issues and International Cooperation being in Yerevan, accompanied by the Chair of this Committee and the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Khosrov Harutyunyan, visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex on September 29.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the parliamentarians of the CSTO PA laid flowers at the eternal fire and in silence and bowing honored the memory of the Holy Martyrs. They had also been in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with documents proving the Armenian Genocide and observed the exhibits.