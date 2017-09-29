NK conflict should be viewed from the perspective of human rights – Armenian parliament Speaker receives members of CSTO PA Delegation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received the members of the CSTO PA Delegation, who arrived in Armenia to take part in the outgoing session of the CSTO PA Permanent Commission on Political Issues and International Cooperation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Assembly of Armenia, welcoming the guests in the parliament, the parliament Speaker highlighted the role of security and peace for the peoples living in our region. Ara Babloyan underlined the importance of the rise of efficiency of the CSTO authority and activity. In the Speaker’s word, speaking about security we should take into consideration both the external and internal factors and assist the participant countries to realize the importance of the organization in the preservation of security. Ara Babloyan noted: “There are no problems that are not possible to solve through peaceful means, we should have political will and wish to have dialogues, and even the most complicated issues would be solved.”

The Speaker of the parliament of Armenia emphasized the mutually agreed steps, the constructive approaches, and the necessity of cooperating on the international platforms of the CSTO member states.

Touching upon the NK conflict, Ara Babloyan noted: “We should observe the NK issue from the perspective of human rights: as in the centre of attention are the human beings regardless of their nationality and religion.”

At the end of the meeting the members of the CSTO PA delegation presented to Ara Babloyan their observations on the activities of the organization, cooperation between the participant countries and the necessity of showing common approaches to the issues urgent for them.

Ara Babloyan wished productive work and new achievements to the members of the delegation.