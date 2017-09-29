Armenia, Egypt sign MoU on fostering investments

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Suren Karayan and Egyptian Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr signed a Memorandum of Understanding on September 29 on cooperation in the sphere of investments.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, during the private conversation of the two ministers the sides stressed the importance of the memorandum and noted that it’s necessary to take precise and targeted measures to bring it into life.

The cooperation between the free economic zones of Armenia and Egypt was highlighted. Particularly, cooperation prospects will be discussed more detailed with the representatives of the Suez free trade zone who are included in the delegation led by the Egyptian Minister.