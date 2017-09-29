Armenian Premier, Egyptian Minister discuss prospects for activation economic cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on September 29 the delegation led by Egyptian Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr, who have arrived in Armenia in the sidelines of the 5th session of the Armenian-Egyptian joint intergovernmental commission on issues of economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, according to Karen Karapetyan, the visit of the delegation will give new impetus to both the development of Armenian-Egyptian relations and the works of the intergovernmental commission. The Armenian Premier saluted Minister Sahar Nasr’s active role in the economic achievements of friendly Egypt, and noted that there are all the necessary preconditions to activate bilateral cooperation. “We will be maximally focused on all the initiatives aimed at the activation of relations between our two countries and today’s session of the intergovernmental commission, which took place in 2015 last time, is a good chance to give new impetus to partnership”, the Head of the Executive said. The Premier noted that Armenia is a good platform for investment projects not only in the local, but also 3rd markets.

The Minister of Investment and International Cooperation of Egypt briefed the Armenian Premier on the discussions, results and agreements reached during the 5th session of the intergovernmental commission that took place on September 29. “We discussed cooperation in all the spheres that are of mutual interest – economy, tourism, culture, education and healthcare”, Sahar Nasr said, noting that she is familiar with the reform program of the Government of Armenia. She added that serious reforms are underway in the economic sector of Egypt as well, and new approaches and projects are being developed and holding the session of the intergovernmental commission during this period is rather a convenient chance to foster economic cooperation.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on future steps for activating trade and economic relations, full utilization of the potential existing in the sphere of tourism, organization of cognative mutual visits and other issues.

Preier Karapetyan expressed conviction that the business forum scheduled to take place following the session of the intergovernmental commission is also an effective platform for getting acquainted with the investment opportunities of the two countries and for discussing realistic projects.