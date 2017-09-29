Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-09-17

YEREVAN, 29 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 478.41 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.73 drams to 564.57 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 8.27 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 639.78 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 16.02 drams to 19739.51 drams. Silver price down by 1.03 drams to 258.71 drams. Platinum price up by 18.04 drams to 14119.98 drams.