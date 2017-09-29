Armenian Parliament Speaker holds farewell meeting with French Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan on September 29 received French Ambassador to Armenia Jean-François Charpentier who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia, press service of the parliament told Armenpress.

Ara Babloyan highlighted the Ambassador’s contribution to strengthening the Armenian-French friendship and inter-parliamentary, political, economic and cultural ties.

The Parliament Speaker wished success to the Ambassador in his further diplomatic activity and expressed confidence that he will remain Armenia’s friend.

Jean-François Charpentier thanked for the appreciation and warm words and said during those years he has made efforts for boosting and intensifying the relations between France and Armenia.

The Ambassador highly appreciated Speaker Babloyan’s contribution on developing and deepening the relations of the two countries.

During the meeting the officials discussed issues relating to the mutual partnership and active contacts of the parliamentary friendship groups, the creation of French educational institutions in Armenia, and boosting cooperation between the Francophonie countries.