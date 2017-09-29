“Historic day for Armenia”, deputy minister on launch of first solar power station

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The first systemic 0.5 MW solar station named Arevek was launched on September 29 in Armenia’s Tsakhkadzor.

According to deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Hayk Harutyunyan, this is the first solar station from the 11 stations which were granted construction licenses, the construction of which will be completed in 2019.

“This is a historic day for Armenia, since the first solar station joined Armenia’s electric networks. An additional 11 solar stations will be build in the coming 1,5 years and I hope we will see the launch of a new station every 2-3 months. This station was built in a record short period of time, best equipment was used. This is a station which can serve as an example for all other stations to be constructed”, Harutyunyan said.

The solar power station was built by Energo Invest Holding, a company owned by Tashir group of companies.

Liana Lobasyan, head of the legal department of Energo Invest Holding said the Arevek solar power station was built exclusively by the company’s financial resources.

“The company doesn’t consider this project to be an investment program, this is a pilot program which will enable to understand the productivity of the selected equipment, compare the ratio of planned and real produced energy associated with calculated solar radiation in the given territory, and have an understanding regarding all phases from designing up to construction and operation and specifications of work with suppliers of the given sector. It is the first of its kind as a commercial electric energy producing station”, she said.

She said the station will operate non-stop, regardless of weather conditions.

“Taking into account the terrain, the construction carrying the solar panels have a special regulation mechanism which enables to regulate the position and elevation of the panels, thus ensuring more effective operation”, she said.

Lobasyan said the station is equipped with panels from RECOM, a German company, monitoring systems from ABB, and equipment from other leading European companies.