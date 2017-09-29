Armenian FM holds meeting with OSCE PA’s Special Representative on South Caucasus

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on September 29 received the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

Kristian Vigenin presented to the Armenian FM the meetings held during his visit in Azerbaijan.

By attaching importance to the desire of the parliamentarians to contribute to settling the Karabakh conflict exclusively through peaceful means, minister Nalbandian highlighted the need to support the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries for peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Armenian FM emphasized the importance of establishing contacts with the Artsakh authorities as the best tool to receive information from the first hand and get acquainted with the situation.