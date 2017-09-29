Erebuni-Yerevan celebrations to feature numerous special events

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Erebuni Yerevan 2799 celebration of 2017 is titled Yerevan: The City of Love.

The celebration will take place October 14.

Deputy Mayor of the Armenian capital Aram Sukiasyan mentioned that October 14 will be full of various events.

“We will make it a very interesting day for our citizens and tourists. This year, the celebrations have 4 different components – see Yerevan, hear Yerevan, feel Yerevan and love Yerevan. This is our conceptual approach and our branding work”, he said.

Numerous programs have already become traditional for that day, including the numerous stage performances of jazz, rock, folk music and dance.

Another art event titled “One painting for my Yerevan” will take place in the Saryan Park.

Local and foreign artists will jointly paint a painting during a couple of hours, which will be later donated to the Yerevan History Museum of the City Hall.

Events include Sports Yerevan, Me and my Yerevan children’s concert, Smart Yerevan etc.

Flash mobs will also be held in various parts of the city.

A new event of the day will be the opening of the international festival of air navigation, which will take place in Republic Square: Hot air balloons will be brought to the central part of the square.