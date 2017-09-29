IT young specialists develop ‘Smart House’ housing security program

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Telecommunication Research Institute developed ‘Smart House’ project through which it will be possible to ensure the safety of the house, control the lights and curtains.

The representatives of the Institute present their innovation during the DigiTec 2017 Expo in Yerevan.

Azat Smbatyan - one of the representatives of the Institute, told Armenpress that they have developed a housing security system which is more affordable and effective compared to the remaining systems in the market. “We propose a device which fixes and recognizes the face of the person before entering the house. If that person is not the owner of the house, the alarming system is working. In other words, in case of using our services, only the owners will freely enter the house since the device will recognize their faces”, he said, adding that their product is much more affordable than the remaining products in the market. “If other companies propose such devices for 5.000 USD, we offer our services at 500-1000 USD depending on the size of the house, how far the devices must be installed and how many devices will be required. In addition, our system is safer, and it is easy to control it”.

The system can also be controlled via mobile phone by downloading the respective project.