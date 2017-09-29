We want to see lasting, peaceful settlement of NK conflict – UK Minister sums up Armenia visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. UK Minister for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan released a video message about his visit to Armenia, the UK Embassy in Yerevan told Armenpress.

The video message says:

“I’m delighted to be here in Armenia. It’s my first ever visit to Yerevan. I had a very intensive day of useful political discussions yesterday. I’ve taken the opportunity to reiterate the UK’s continued support to the government to its important constitutional changes which bring it closer to that of a parliamentary democracy and I’m looking at a very strong and prosperous country.

I’ve also been able to announce something which will bind our governments together which is four million pounds this year, next year from the Good Governance Fund which will help Armenia on that journey to better government. I’ve also been able to discuss how the Prime Minister’s new trade envoy Mark Pritchard who’ll be visiting here in a few days can increase the trade flows between Armenia and the UK.

There’s also a very very important regional issue that of Nagorno Karabakh and I’ve been able to reassure the government that we want a lasting, peaceful settlement there and we confirmed the UK’s continued support to the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group who are working on this issue.

Before travelling here I heard of Armenia’s legendary hospitality, and I am pleased to say, I’ve been benefitting from it over the last couple of days and would very much like to reiterate my gratitude for the welcome I have received here”.

At the end of the video message he said in Armenian that he was very happy to be in Armenia.