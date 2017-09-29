President Sargsyan attends grand opening of DigiTec 2017 in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended the grand opening of the 13th annual DigiTec expo 2017 in Yerevan.

The exhibition, held September 29- October 1, features the products and services of Armenian technological companies, as well as the innovative ideas and solutions of schoolchildren, the trends of market development and innovations.

Information on vacancies is also available for visitors.

Business meetings, competitions and seminars will be held during the expo.

In addition to the 150 participating local companies, leading companies from around the world are taking part – from Japan, China, India, USA, Canada, UK, Russia, Sweden, Austria, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania etc.

After the grand opening of DigiTec 2017, the President viewed the pavilions, products and services, and talked with participants of the event, the President's Office said.