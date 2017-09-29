Temperature to drop by 4-5 degrees October 2-3 in Armenia
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Rain and thunderstorm is expected September 30, October 1 and 4 throughout Armenia especially in the evenings and nighttime, with scattered showers forecast for October 2-3. Wind speed will reach 14-22m/s during thunderstorms.
The ministry of emergency situations said temperature will drop by 4-5 degrees October 2-3.
