Temperature to drop by 4-5 degrees October 2-3 in Armenia


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Rain and thunderstorm is expected September 30, October 1 and 4 throughout Armenia especially in the evenings and nighttime, with scattered showers forecast for October 2-3. Wind speed will reach 14-22m/s during thunderstorms.

The ministry of emergency situations said temperature will drop by 4-5 degrees October 2-3.



