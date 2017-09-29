Indian businessman to promote Armenia tourism

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Indian businessman has ambitious plans to make investments in Armenia aimed at developing tourism.

Anish Gandhi – President & CEO of Primemedia Group, arrived in Armenia to participate in the Armenian-Indian business forum.

“The main goal of our visit to Armenia is to search for ideas for which we can make investments. We want to help Armenia’s State Tourism Committee to make Armenia represented in India. As a first step, the company will propose the State Tourism Committee to open Armenian offices in India aimed at developing tourism in Armenia”, he told ARMENPRESS, adding that his company will help opening offices in different parts of India. They will also contribute to tour operators in India recognize Armenia and its beautiful sites.

“In India with 1.3 billion population few people know about Armenia. And we try to do more in the tourism field, make investments in Armenian guesthouses and hotels”, the businessman said.

According to him, Indians are interested in history, and thus, they will be interested in Armenia’s historical, museum tourism. “You have many malls, clubs, other entertainment places. Armenia is the best place for Indian tourists”, Anish Gandhi said.

He said his company is interested in the aviation field. “Neither trade nor tourism can exist without communication. We need to operate much more flights. That’s why, we also want to meet with airlines to establish interesting partnerships”, he said.