DigiTec 2017: Armenian technological companies’ innovative solutions presented under one platform

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. During the upcoming three days the public will have a chance to get acquainted with the achievements of Armenian companies in IT and engineering field and to hear their interesting proposals.

On September 29 the opening ceremony of the DigiTec – the largest technological exhibition was held in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

The opening ceremony was attended by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

Minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan in his remarks said year by year the DigiTec further expands, new solutions are being proposed. “The vivid evidence of this is that the Expo is attended by over 150 companies which present their solutions. One of the proofs of the DigiTec development is that dozens of foreign companies are taking part and the cooperation paths gradually expand”, the minister said, stating that conferences will also be held on the sidelines of the Expo. “It is already planned to hold Armenian-Japanese, Armenian-Canadian and other conferences which will focus on discussing the development of IT and cooperation prospects”, Vahan Martirosyan said.

Ucom Director Hayk Yesayan stated that it’s a great honor for their company to sponsor this event which has become a technological holiday. “As a result the solutions relevant for today’s world are being born in Armenia. This is a very important step for our country and our small companies which are able to be presented at the high level. At the moment all fields need attracting information technologies. Our company is among those companies which opens a cooperation platform for all small and medium IT companies. Sponsoring this event already shows that we want to be actively engaged in the development of IT field”, he said.

Executive Director of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises Karen Vardanayan said the interested companies will discuss with the defense ministry the cooperation formats of the technological field and the army. “We have already developed programs which we will present to the defense ministry”, Vardanyan said, adding that the Expo is organized to consolidate the public on restoring Armenia as a country of high technologies.

This year the DigiTec Expo is expected to be attended by over 150 companies and 70.000 visitors. There will be participants and delegations from Japan, China, India, Sweden, Russia, US, Canada and etc. Among the international companies participating in the Expo are Chinese Dahua Technology, Japanese Hitachi Construction Machinery Eurasia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Swedish Ericsson, Danish Jabra and other companies.

During the three-day exhibition the ideas and technological solutions of Armenian technological companies, as well as the school-children, the latest trends and innovations in the market will be presented. Business meetings, various competitions, forums, seminars and information on vacancies will be held.

The DigiTec is being held by the Union of Information Technology Enterprises since 2005 under the high patronage of the Prime Minister of Armenia.