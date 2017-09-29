Former Thai PM seeks political asylum in UK

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Former prime minister of Thailand Yingluck Shinawatra arrived in London and requested political asylum from the UK authorities, CNN reports citing a source in her Pheu Thai Party.

Thailand's Supreme Court convicted Yingluck on Wednesday of dereliction of duty over a controversial rice subsidy program and sentenced her to five years in prison.

On September 28 it was reported that Yingluck Shinawatra was in hiding in Dubai.

According to the Thai new Constitition, Shinawatra can appeal the verdict within 30 days.