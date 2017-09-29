Armenia’s weightlifter wins gold in European Youth Championship

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Liana Gyurjyan – weightlifter of Armenia’s youth team has won three gold medals in the European Championship.

Gyurjyan became European Champion in the U15 division with a total result of 183kg in the European Championship held in Kosovo.

Earlier Armenia’s Karen Margaryan finished 3rd in the U17 division, while Ara Aghanyan was ranked 4th.

Armen Grigoryan won gold in the U17 division with a total of 296kg result. Rafik Harutyunyan won bronze in the same division.

In the U15 division, Gevorg Ghahramanyan was crowned Champion of Europe with a total result of 238kg.

Ara Poghosyan also won gold with a 186kg result in his weight division. Monte Mkhitaryan won silver.