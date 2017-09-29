Yerevan’s Kanaker-Zeytun district head relieved from position
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan has relieved Artak Hanisyan from the post of head of the city’s Kanaker Zeytun administrative district.
The City Hall said the Mayor’s decision was guided by article 112, Paragraph 1 of the Labor Code (Termination of employment contract by the employee) and Article 52 of the Law on local-self governance in Yerevan.
