Putin, Erdogan discuss developments over Iraq and Syria

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin expressed support to territorial integrity of Iraq during their meeting in Ankara, Anadolu reports.

“We agree on issues of territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria. The referendum in Iraq has no legality from the perspective of the constitution and international law”, Erdogan said.

Putin said he discussed the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan during the meeting with Erdogan.

As for the Syrian conflict, Putin said agreement was reached to carry out more active work between the foreign ministries, militaries and intelligence services of the two countries.