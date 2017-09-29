Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

US Senate approves Jon Huntsman as Ambassador to Russia


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The US Senate on September 28 unanimously approved Jon Huntsman as US Ambassador to Russia, Interfax reports.

“I feel honored to serve our great country as the US Ambassador to Russia. I am looking forward to joining the US Embassy team in Moscow”, Huntsman said on Twitter.

Earlier the Russian side agreed on appointing Jon Huntsman as US Ambassador to Moscow.



