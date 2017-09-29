LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-09-17
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.56% to $2128.00, copper price down by 0.36% to $6452.00, lead price up by 0.45% to $2472.00, nickel price down by 3.16% to $10265.00, tin price up by 0.46% to $20750.00, zinc price up by 0.10% to $3128.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
