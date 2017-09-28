US State of Michigan recognizes independence of Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. US State of Michigan recognizes independence of the Republic of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS report Armenian National Committee of Michigan (ANC MI)informs.

“Michigan became the 8th U.S. state to recognize the independent Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) today, with the overwhelming bipartisan passage of S.R.99, spearheaded by Senator David Knezek (D–5th District)”, reads the Facebook post of ANC MI.

The bipartisan resolution calls upon the U.S. President and the Congress to recognize the Independence of Nagorno Karabakh, as well as to establish economic and cultural ties with the Republic and support peace and stability across the South Caucasus.