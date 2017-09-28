President Sargsyan receives Head of Russian Customs Service

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received Head of the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation Vladimir Bulavin on September 28, who is in Armenia to participate in the 24th session of the joint board of the customs services of the Customs Union in Yerevan on September 27-28. The President of the Republic saluted the organization of the sessions of the joint board of the EEU customs services that has become a tradition, stressing that Armenia advocates integration processes that strengthen and deepen friendly relations and cooperation between the countries.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Vladimir Bulavin thanked for the organization of the 24th session of the joint board at a high level, noting that each of the sessions is of key importance in terms of mutual understanding, cooperation and finding effective solutions between the member states and improves the activities of the customs services in the partner countries. The Head of the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation briefed the President on the issues discussed during the Yerevan session, noting that quite effective works were done, which will help to find good solution to the tasks put in front of the customs services and the deepening of integration in the sidelines of the EEU.