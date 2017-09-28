Irina Bokova leaves the position of Director-General of UNESCO

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The 58 members of the Executive Board of UNESCO will hold the 202th session of the organization on October 4-18. ARMENPRESS reports one of the main issues of the session’s agenda will be the nomination of the candidate for the Director-General of the UNESCO who will be elected on November 10 by all the 195 member states during the 39th general conference of the organization.

The candidate will be chosen by a secret vote that will start on October 9. Absolute majority is required. 8 candidates have been nominated for the Director-General of the UNESCO. It’s possible the election will be conducted in a number of stages so as one of the candidates receives absolute majority, whose name will be promulgated no later than October 13.

The candidate will be confirmed on November 10. The new Director-General is expected to assume the post on November 15, replacing Irina Bokova who led the organization in two four-year stages.

It’s known that according to the investigation into “Azerbaijani Laundromat”, Kalin Mitrev - Bulgarian politician, husband of the Director-General of the UNESCO Irina Bokova, has received a total of 425 thousand Euros from bogus British companies engaged in laundering of Azerbaijani sums.