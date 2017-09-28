Armenian President holds farewell meeting with outgoing French Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on September 28 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jean-François Charpentier, who finishes his diplomatic mission in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President of the Republic thanked Ambassador Charpentier for his efforts to strengthen the relations with our faithful friend and ally France during the past 3 years of his tenure, as well as for his contribution to the development of the economic relations. According to President Sargsyan, the results of the work aimed at deepening economic partnership parallel with the political dialogue are obvious and substantiated and are reflected by the active works of the French Development Agency in Armenia, the projects implemented by the French capital, including the construction of Vedi reservoir, the activities of “Veolia” company and so on.

Serzh Sargsyan wished Ambassador Charpentier success in his future career and hoped that he will leave our country only with pleasant impressions and memories, continuing to remain the friend of Armenia.

The French Ambassador thanked the President of the Republic for the appreciation and the warm words, assuring that he will always remain Armenia’s devoted friend. Jean-François Charpentier assessed it a great honor and responsibility to be an Ambassador in Armenia and stated that the past 3 years have been full of memorable and significant events which have further strengthened France’s relations with friendly Armenia.

The Ambassador hoped that Armenian-French economic relations will continue to develop, reaching a high level characteristic for the political relations between the two states.