Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Russia’s position on NK conflict settlement remains unchanged


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The basics of Russia’s position on NK conflict settlement have not changed, Russian Foreign Ministry’s official representative Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing, commenting on the statement of the OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus, according to which the composition of the Minsk Group can be revised and also the proposal of the abolishment of the positions of the 30 Special Representatives of the Chairperson-in-Office, including those engaged in the settlement of the conflicts in Syria and Nagorno Karabakh in the Minsk Group.

“I have no information regarding the changes. I will check and present more detailed information. But Russia’s role in the settlement process and the basics of our position have not changed”, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova saying.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration