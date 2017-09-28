Russia’s position on NK conflict settlement remains unchanged

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The basics of Russia’s position on NK conflict settlement have not changed, Russian Foreign Ministry’s official representative Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing, commenting on the statement of the OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus, according to which the composition of the Minsk Group can be revised and also the proposal of the abolishment of the positions of the 30 Special Representatives of the Chairperson-in-Office, including those engaged in the settlement of the conflicts in Syria and Nagorno Karabakh in the Minsk Group.

“I have no information regarding the changes. I will check and present more detailed information. But Russia’s role in the settlement process and the basics of our position have not changed”, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova saying.