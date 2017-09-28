Soldier dies in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Seyran Sargsyan, 1998, serving in one of Defense Army regiments in the south eastern direction received fatal injury as a result of Azerbaijani shooting at about 15:00, September 28.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Army of Artsakh, investigation is underway to find out details.

The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss and extends its condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the killed.