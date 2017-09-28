Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Soldier dies in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani shooting


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Seyran Sargsyan, 1998, serving in one of Defense Army regiments in the south eastern direction received fatal injury as a result of Azerbaijani shooting at about 15:00, September 28.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Army of Artsakh, investigation is underway to find out details.

The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss and extends its condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the killed.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration