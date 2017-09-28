Artsakh’s President posthumously serviceman Seyran Sargsyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on September 28 according to which serviceman of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army's N division Seyran Sargsyan was posthumously awarded with the "For Service in Battle" medal for bravery shown during the defense of the Artsakh Republic state border, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the ARtsakh President’s Office.