Armenian PM receives Nextury Ventures company chairman Ilya Laurs

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received founder and chairman of the Nextury Ventures capital investment company Ilya Laurs, press service of the government told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to providing assistance to start-up companies operating in Armenia’s IT field, as well as the opportunities to make investments were discussed.

PM Karapetyan welcomed the Lithuanian businessman’s interest on making investments in Armenia’s innovative technologies field, stating that the government is ready to discuss concrete programs and provide support for their implementation.

The meeting also touched upon the government’s steps and programs aimed at developing IT field in Armenia.