Foreign investors to be more protected in Armenia - deputy minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to introduce more favorable national regimes, minimum standards for investment protection, reports Armenpress.

For that purpose the government approved the bill on making change in the Law on Foreign Investments.

Hovhannes Azizyan – deputy minister of economic development and investments, said the bill aims at improving the legislative and sub-legislative field regulating the investment sphere by solving different issues relating to attracting, protecting foreign investments and investment activity. “At the same time the existing definitions are being clarified, additional privileges are provided, new guarantees are set for protection of investors, new mechanism is installed for settling disputes”, the deputy minister said.